Bawumia Announces 10 Measures To Improve Business In Ghana

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced 10 measures which have been introduced by various government’s ministries, departments and agencies over the past nine months in an effort to improve Ghana’s business environment.

The reforms, according to the vice president, will cover starting a business, obtaining construction permits, getting electricity, trading across borders and resolving insolvency.

He made the announcement on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Stakeholders Meeting in Accra.

Dr. Bawumia stated that “these are further demonstration of government’s commitment to removing the obstacles that have long kept businesses in Ghana from reaching their full potential.”

He added that “we aim to unleash the Ghanaian entrepreneurial spirit and open our doors to the world.”

The targeted reforms for DB2020 cycle, he disclosed, include companies applying to register without a TIN number, the TIN number will now be generated automatically online at the point of application; launch of a mobile app and an online platform for the ease of filing tax returns; individuals will be able to file their taxes online by April 2019; implementation of an electronic justice system that allows the automated serving of court process with speed and ease.

The rest, according to him, include the removal of the requirement for a commissioner of oaths in registering a company when the Companies Bill is passed; merger of all four starting-a-business application forms: TIN application, SNNIT application, business operating permit application and business registration forms; automation of the application for business operating permit along with instant online issuance following payment; reduction and automation of the steps to getting electricity; automation of the construction permit system along with instant online issuance following payment; reduction in physical examination of containers through the use of risk engine; government is working towards the passing of the Insolvency Bill and the Companies’ Bill into law by Parliament.

BY Melvin Tarlue