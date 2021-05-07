Bawumia Announces 119 Zongo Projects

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia presenting the architectural drawing to the Chief Imam

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has announced plans to commission 119 projects for the Zongo communities across the country.

He dropped hint about the Zongo Development Fund funded projects during the annual completion of the Tafseer or exegesis of the Holy Quaran presided over by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Dr. Bawumia climaxed the event with the presentation of architectural designs for the renovation of the Abossey Okai Central Mosque.

Speaking on the theme, “Promoting Quality Education-Key to Alleviating Poverty and Ignorance in our Communities,” he noted that education is a right and “a must for all.”

He, therefore, urged the youth to emulate the practice of the elderly within the Zongo communities who advocated and strived for better education for inhabitants of the communities.

“It is impressive to note that our Sheikhs envisaged the importance of education many years ago and in their own small ways set up model schools to educate people for free,” he said.

In appreciation of the special social challenges that exist within deprived communities, especially the Zongos, the government, he said, was keen on helping such communities as processes had begun for the selection of the second batch of 40 students from Zongo communities to study Medicine in Cuba.

“And every year we will continue to do that in order to build the human capital in deprived communities,” he said.

In furtherance to building human capital and improving access to education, he indicated that construction for three out of 16 model senior high schools would also begin this year with each school designated in the southern, middle belt and northern zone.

He observed that the result of the 2020 West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination was an attestation to the good policy of Free Senior High School, which has improved the quality of education in Ghana.

“The West African Examination Council has indicated that of the number of students who took the exams, there were 465 who had ‘A’ in eight subjects and 411 of these students came from Ghana even though Nigeria presented 70 percent of students who took the exams,” he said.

Dignitaries present included the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey; Sports Minister Mustapha Yussif; British High Commissioner to Ghana, Ian Walker, and the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Ghana, Mashal Hamdan Al-Rogi.

By Issah Mohammed