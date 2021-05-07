Barreto Bemoans Hard Tackles

Mariano Baretto

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Baretto, is beside himself with rage over what he terms as ‘dangerous tackles’ on his charges.

To the former Black Stars coach, losing his left back Imoro Ibrahim through injury for the second time since his arrival few months ago is not pleasant.

The defender recently suffered injury during their 1-0 win over Legon Cities exactly a week today, his (Imoro) second successive shipwreck due to hard tackles.

Kotoko go into this weekend’s game without the fine defender and Baretto has expressed worry about the physical nature of the domestic league, stating the game is not about kicking each other.

The Portuguese said in an interview, “Some of my players were on the receiving end of bad tackles, and no action was taken against them.”

He added, “Now I have Imoro out injured. This is the second time since my arrival that Imoro has been forced off through injury as a result of a bad tackle from the opposition.

“Football is not about kicking people, but rather about respect, and trying to win.”

Kotoko placed second on the log with 38 points, a point adrift from leaders, Medeama, and welcome Dreams FC to their adopted Len Clay Stadium this weekend.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum