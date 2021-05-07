Man Commits Suicide At Mfantoame

A 22-year-old man at Mfantoame near Kodie in the Ashanti Region has reportedly committed suicide.

The deceased, identified as Hamza Mohammed, was found hanging on a tight rope on a one-storey building, police report has said.

According to reports, Hamza, before he decided to end his life in that bizarre manner, did not show any sign that he was troubled.

Some people in the house who saw Hamza’s body dangling on a rope around 7am on April 16, shouted to draw people’s attention.

A police report sighted by DAILY GUIDEsaid the possible suicide case was reported to the police, who rushed to the scene to see a 22-year-old man hanging on a rope.

“On 16/04/21 at 1010hrs, KwakuAppau and Haruna Mohammed both of Mfantoame, reported that on the same day at about 0700hrs, their nephew Hamza Mohammed age 22 years, was found hanged with a rope on their house at Mfantoame dead.”

“Police visited the scene and found a male adult in a brown gown hanging on a one storey building with a rope,” the report disclosed.

According to the police, the body was thoroughly inspected but no visible marks of violence were found, adding that they did not see any suicide note.

The police investigators then removed the body and deposited it at the St. Patrick Hospital mortuary at Offinso for preservation and autopsy.

The police are still investigating to ascertain the cause of death.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi