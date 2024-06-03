Bawumia Announces E-Gate For Speedy Immigration Process At KIA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing efficiency and modernizing travel procedures, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed plans for the imminent implementation of Electronic Gates (E-Gates) at Kotoka International Airport.

The deployment of E-Gates is poised to revolutionize the arrival experience for travelers by streamlining immigration processes and eliminating traditional manual checks.

During a gathering with religious leaders in Cape Coast in the Central Region to kick off his regional tour on Monday, Dr. Bawumia disclosed that the E-Gates would be installed in the airport’s arrival section, allowing Ghanaians to bypass the customary immigration officer interactions upon landing.

With the use of the Ghana card as the key entry document, individuals can seamlessly navigate through the E-Gates, facilitating a swift and hassle-free entry process into the country.

“In fact, before the end of this year if you arrive in Ghana at Kotoka Airport you don’t need to go to an immigration officer, we are putting together the E-gates, you put in your Ghana card it will open for you, and you pass and enter. The E-gates will come into work in Ghana before the end of this year,” Dr. Bawumia affirmed during his address to the clergy.

Apart from the transformative changes in airport immigration procedures, Vice President Bawumia expressed intentions to engage in candid dialogues with religious and faith-based organizations regarding school management, particularly emphasizing the importance of discipline in educational institutions.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to fostering constructive partnerships with key stakeholders for the advancement of the education sector.

By Vincent Kubi