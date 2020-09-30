Bawumia Consoles Rawlings

Dr. Bawumia and JJ Rawlings

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday led a government delegation on behalf of President Akufo-Addo to the residence of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The delegation was there to commiserate with the former President whose mother Madam Victoria Agbotui, aged 101, passed away a few days ago.

In a tweet after the visit, the Vice-President wrote, “Government’s deepest condolences to former President Rawlings and the family for the loss.” For the departed centenarian, he added, “May Madam Victoria rest in peace.”

The Vice-President’s entourage included the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and other leading government officials.

They were welcomed by the former President and his wife former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, his daughters and other relatives and staff of the former President.

By A.R. Gomda