Bawumia Courts Tony Blair Institute on Digitalisation

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has engaged with the officials from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and Oracle Technologies to discuss the various opportunities that are available to leverage Ghana’s leadership role in digitalization.

Dr Bawumia who announced the meeting which was held at the Jubilee House on Wednesday in a post on his Facebook page explained that “Yesterday, I received at the Jubilee House, a team from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) and Oracle Technologies led by Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister, to discuss opportunities for leveraging Ghana’s leadership role in digitalization on the African continent to maximize benefits for citizens, local technology firms and businesses”.

According to him, “I noted that Ghana is now set to move on to the next phase of digitalization with our commitment to build on the current digital platforms and use data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide life-impacting solutions for the ordinary Ghanaian”.

The Vice President further explained that “We are determined that Ghana will not miss out on the fourth industrial revolution.”

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been championing the digitalization agenda as part of efforts to boost the local economy.

–BY Daniel Bampoe