Bawumia Demands Partnership In Addressing Africa’s Security Challenges

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

VICE PRESIDENT, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has observed the need for continued partnership between states’ agencies and civil society actors in addressing the numerous security challenges confronting the African continent.

He made the call on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Accra when he joined in the 20th anniversary celebration of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP).

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice President reaffirmed the point that states on the continent alone cannot address the myriad of security challenges confronting the continent, “hence the need for continued partnership with credible civil society organizations to achieve that goal.”

Vice President Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Chambas

According to him, “over the past two(2) decades , WANEP has contributed significantly to conflict prevention & resolution in sub Saharan Africa, and demonstrated the role Civil Society groups can play in enhancing the growth of democratic tenets and principles.”

BY Melvin Tarlue