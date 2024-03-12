Bawumia Donates GH¢200,000 To National Mosque

Alhaji Yunusah Mohammed presenting the donation to the Pishigu Lana Alhassan Andani

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has donated an amount of GH¢200,000 towards a fundraising activity for the National Mosque, Kanda, Accra.

The donation was made on behalf of the Vice President by Alhaji Yunusah Osman Mohammed, aka Dr. Oluman, during a fundraising activity at the mosque last Friday.

The donation was received by the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Mosque Management Committee, Pishigu Lana Alhassan Andani, who expressed gratitude to the Vice President for his selfless service to the cause of Allah and humanity.

The National Chairman of the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) of Nigeria, who was present during the programme, also donated an amount of GH¢100,000.