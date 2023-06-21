Bawumia Dumps V8, Joins Bus For Campaign

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is vying to become the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has abandoned his cozy highly comfortable V8s, to board a commercial bus for his campaign.

Accompanied by his campaign team in the bus, Dr Bawumia is currently on a tour of various constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

This unexpected decision has left many wondering about the motives behind it as his choice to abandon the usual flamboyant display of luxurious V8 engine vehicles, often associated with political campaigns, is a departure from the norm.

Instead, his convoy now consists of a lean fleet with no official vehicles in sight except three vehicles for his security detail.

Though some commentators have critiqued the move, describing same as a publicity stunt, many have commended the Vice President and his team, arguing that they have saved the state money to fuel all their V8s for that long journey.

But his Spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako said, the decision is a signal of his commitment to protecting the available resources.

He denied the claims that the decision is populist to attract public attention.

Adentan, Madina, Dome Kwabenya Delegates Meet Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who last week began his campaign tour of the greater Accra region after filling nomination forms is currently on day 6 of his regional tour.

The meeting offers an opportunity for delegates to interact with him and understand the reasons why he is vying for the leadership of the NPP.

Through these interactions, he hopes to establish direct communication line with party members and share his vision for leading the NPP in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

Dr Bawumia’s announcement has set the stage for an exciting and highly anticipated contest against other potential candidates within the NPP.

His noted contributions to the NPP’s victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections have placed him as a strong candidate for the NPP Presidency.

He has expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming contest and a dedication to the party’s success.

He is being joined by several party bigwigs, including his wife, Samira Bawumia, and prominent party members.

-BY Daniel Bampoe