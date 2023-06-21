Charles Bissue Faces Special Prosecutor

Charles Bissue

Former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has voluntarily reported to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, offering his assistance in investigations related to corruption and corruption-related offenses involving the now-defunct committee, as well as management of excavator machines, gold nuggets, and vehicles.

This development comes in the wake of a recent decision by the Accra Human Rights Court, which granted an interim injunction preventing the Office of the Special Prosecutor from executing an alleged arrest warrant against Charles Bissue.

The court further issued an injunction to block the Special Prosecutor from applying for any future arrest warrants or publishing notices indicating Bissue’s wanted status.

The order, which is valid for 10 days, was issued after the Office of the Special Prosecutor declared Bissue wanted on June 13. Bissue had previously failed to respond to an invitation to appear and answer questions regarding an ongoing investigation into suspected corruption within the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

The case has been adjourned until June 22, 2023, for further proceedings.

Bissue recently filed a writ at the High Court in Accra as a preemptive measure to prevent the Office of the Special Prosecutor from prosecuting him.

The investigation is centered around alleged corruption involving Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

The recent court order has temporarily halted any arrest or legal action against Bissue until the fundamental matter is determined. The interim injunction affords Bissue the opportunity to present his case and respond to the allegations leveled against him.

The case has garnered significant attention in Ghana, given its focus on allegations of corruption within a high-profile government committee. Its outcome is expected to have implications for the fight against corruption in the country.

As the proceedings continue, the public and legal experts will closely monitor developments.

The Accra Human Rights Court’s decision to grant the Interim Injunction highlights the significance of due process and the rule of law in the pursuit of justice.

By Vincent Kubi