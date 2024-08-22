Bawumia Hints Prisons Infrastructure Boost

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed a strong commitment to improve prison infrastructure and welfare of prisoners as President.

Speaking during his campaign tour of Akim Oda, in the Eastern Region, following the launch of the 2024 NPP manifesto, Dr. Bawumia, who is noted for his benevolence to the Prisons Service, said his government will prioritise the expansion of prison facilities to make it a true rehabilitation centre.

“My government will improve prison infrastructure to enhance rehabilitation of prisoners,” Dr. Bawumia said.

On welfare of prisoners, Dr. Bawumia also announced that his government will significantly increase allowances that are paid to prisoners, which is currently pegged at GH¢1.80 per day, which he views as inadequate.

Dr. Bawumia’s announcement may not be a surprise to many, considering his special love for supporting prison inmates through personal interventions.

Dr. Bawumia personally undertook the rewiring of the Ashanti Regional Central Prisons a few years ago, after the service made a direct appeal to him.

He also supported the Prisons Service through the construction of potable water system in many prison facilities, to serve both inmates and officers.

Following his personal interventions, the Prisons Service, through its Ashanti Regional directorate presented a plaque to Dr. Bawumia, in appreciation of his support.

Now, his decision to prioritise expansion of their infrastructure and welfare of inmates comes as a welcome relief.