Boy, 3, Found Dead In Bucket

A THREE-year-old boy has been found dead in a bucket filled with water, at Bebu in the Ashanti Region.

Amponsem Siipi Papa was found in the bucket by Portia Amponsem, his mother, in a weak state and rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The sad and strange incident, reportedly, happened on August 18, 2024 around 2:35pm and reported to the Brofoyedu police.

According to the mother, her son only got missing for some minutes, only to be found in the bucket, filled with water.

“On 18/08/2024 at 1630 hours, Portia Amponsem, aged 37 years, of Bebu reported to police at Brofoyedu that on 18/08/2024 about 1435 hours, she could not see her three-year-old son Amponsem Siipi Papa.

“She started looking for him and found him in a bucket of water in the bathroom, with the head in the water and the legs up.

“She removed him from the water and rushed him to Gary Marvin Hospital at Kotwi. He was pronounced dead by the medical officer on duty,” a report from Trede District Police said.

The police, the report added, “proceeded to the hospital and saw a dead body of a male child, identified as Amponsem Siipi Papa, aged about three years old.”

According to the police, no marks of violence were found on the body when it was inspected, adding that the “body has been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue, Kumasi, pending autopsy.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi