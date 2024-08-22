Lamisi To Launch Charity Foundation

Lamisi

Female Ghanaian artiste, Lamisi, has revealed that preparations are far advanced to launch her charity foundation with a music concert at Alliance Française in Accra on September 13, 2024.

The foundation, when launched, will focus on empowering and building the confidence of teenage girls across Northern Ghana, thus, guiding them to realise their dreams.

BEATWAVES gathered that giving back to society was something Lamisi had always dreamed of.

The concert dubbed ‘Concert For Change’ with Lamisi as the headline act will feature some selected artistes and promises to be an unforgettable night.

The organisers are yet to reveal the list of artistes billed for the event.

The event will be streamed live on social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

Lamisi, who was honoured in the Netherlands for her exploits in alternative music and for promoting the rich Ghanaian culture to her global audience last year, is expected to mount the stage to give music fans back to back captivating performances supported by the dynamic Lamisi Band.

Commenting on the show, Lamisi indicated that “it is such an amazing time for me to look forward to having an intimate session with my fans and all other lovers of good music. The team has been working on curating an exceptional experience to give the audience a great night they will never forget. It will be purely magical and electrifying, and I urge everyone to come out and have fun with me.”