Patapaa Releases ‘Kuntu’

Patapaa

Popular Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Patapaa Amisty, is out with his much awaited single titled ‘Kuntu’ featuring Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame and Taboo De Superstar.

The song, which was produced by the gifted K. Joe Beatz, has a remarkable catchy sound that goes well with Patapaa’s distinctive songwriting style.

The song is available across various music streaming platforms, including YouTube.

This release marks a significant milestone in Patapaa’s celebrated career, highlighting his unparalleled talent for fusing traditional African rhythms with contemporary beats.

Since this song is so well-liked by his fans across the nation, it is anticipated that Patapaa will rise higher on the charts in a few weeks.

Patapaa is known for hit songs such as ‘One Corner’, ‘Atopa’, ‘Woho Aba’ , ‘Kiss Me’, ‘My Grand Fada’, among others.

Born Justice Amoah, Patapaa is best known for his 2017 debut single ‘One Corner’, which was nominated for the Most Popular Song of the Year and Song of the Year categories at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He rose to fame with his single ‘One Corner’, which gained massive airplay both within and outside the country.

Ever since he came to limelight, he has been able to showcase his talent and creativity while remaining consistent in the Ghanaian music industry.

Some of his songs are ‘Akwaaba’, ‘Pozo’, ‘Na Abon’, ‘One Perma’, ‘Otita Fo’, ‘It’s My Time’, ‘Dankwama’, ‘Kumchacha’, ‘Ebeye Yie’, and ‘Suro Nipa’ among others.

By George Clifford Owusu