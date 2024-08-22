Incredible Zigi Steals Show @ Afro Nation USA

Incredible Zigi

Ghanaian dance icon, Incredible Zigi, took fans by surprise with an unannounced performance at Afro Nation Detroit 2024 in the United States of America (USA).

Zigi is highly noted on social media for the fast and vast growth of his dance challenges, and he defines dance as “the poetry of the foot”.

He is among the pioneering dance artists credited with elevating Ghanaian dance talent to international recognition.

Known for pioneering some of the most iconic dance moves in Afrobeats and Amapiano, Zigi made a brief but impactful appearance, thrilling the audience with his signature moves.

Despite the short performance duration, Incredible Zigi’s energetic presence and dance moves to the global Amapiano sound captivated the audience.

Zigi’s cameo highlights why he remains a key figure in the rise of dance culture across Africa and globally. With over a million TikTok followers, his influence continues to resonate far beyond the continent.

Afro Nation Detroit 2024 featured a diverse lineup of Afro artistes, including Ghana’s King Promise, Nigerian stars Rema, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, Kizz Daniel, and Michigan native Kash Doll.

Other notable performers included Uncle Waffles, Musa Keys, Scorpion Kings, DBN Gogo, and more. The festival celebrated the rich musical heritage of the Black diaspora and provided an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

Zigi, who serves as the official choreographer for some of the local artistes including Stonebwoy, has been featured in several high-profile music videos, including the hit ‘Apotheke’ by Stonebwoy featuring DJ Maphorisa and Mr. Drew’s hit single ‘Sneaky’.

His impact extends beyond choreography, as he is the founder and creator of the annual Dance Fiesta, an event that celebrates dancers.

His influential status saw him named among the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians by Avance Media in 2021.

Zigi’s exceptional craft has also attracted partnerships with major multinational brands, including serving as the Ghanaian face of Guinness’ ‘Black Shines Brightest’ pan-African campaign in 2021.

He has also collaborated with global giants like Spotify, Infinix, Vitamilk, Woodin, and Coca-Cola Nigeria.