Wholesome Mind Summit: A Major Initiative for Mental Health Awareness in Ghana

The Wholesome Mind Summit, set for 10th October 2024, will serve as a key platform for addressing mental health issues in Ghana. This event aims to raise awareness, foster supportive workplaces, and enhance community well-being through a keynote address, panel discussion, interactive workshops, networking sessions, and expert insights. Mental health remains a crucial concern, impacting productivity and quality of life across the nation, and this summit seeks to drive meaningful change.

VINT & Aletheia Attorneys and Consultants, in collaboration with key stakeholders such as the Mental Health Authority, The Department of Psychiatry at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical School, the Psychiatric Association of Ghana, and the Labadi Beach Hotel is supporting this initiative. While their primary focus is on corporate and commercial law, VINT & Aletheia is committed to contributing to social causes, particularly those that promote mental well-being in workplaces and beyond.

Tackling the Mental Health Challenge

The World Health Organization’s 2022 report identifies mental health as a fundamental human right and a critical component of socio-economic development. In Ghana, mental health issues remain prevalent, but access to care is often limited. The Wholesome Mind Summit aims to address these challenges by bringing together leading mental health professionals, academics, and advocates.

An Immersive Experience to Look Forward To

Participants at the Wholesome Mind Summit can anticipate an immersive experience, thoughtfully curated to enhance both mental and physical well being. The event will be held at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel, known for its tranquil beachside location. The venue’s spatial aesthetics and serene ambiance are designed to create a peaceful environment, allowing attendees to fully engage with the content and each other. The beach vibe, combined with the soothing natural surroundings, provides the perfect backdrop for reflection, relaxation, and meaningful conversations. Every detail, from the layout to the décor, has been carefully considered to foster a calming and inspiring atmosphere, making the Wholesome Mind Summit not just an event, but a holistic experience.

A Collaborative Effort for Lasting Change

This summit is a collaborative effort among mental health professionals, institutions, and VINT & Aletheia Attorneys and Consultants. By participating in the Wholesome Mind Summit, stakeholders can help create a more informed and supportive society, aligning with global mental health goals.

Invitation to Join the Conversation

The Wholesome Mind Summit invites individuals and organizations to join this crucial dialogue. The event will be held at Labadi Beach Hotel, offering a conducive environment for meaningful engagement.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact 0302 964 498 or info@vintandaletheia.com. Stay updated by following the hashtag #WholesomeMindSummit