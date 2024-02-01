Bawumia Hits Ground Running: Speaks On Ghana’s Future Wednesday

Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to outline his strategies and vision for Ghana in a highly anticipated address on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Under the theme “GHANA’S NEXT CHAPTER: SELFLESS LEADERSHIP AND BOLD SOLUTIONS FOR THE FUTURE,” the public event promises to be an insightful and thought-provoking session.

This address by Dr. Bawumia holds tremendous significance as it aims to shed light on the future path of Ghana and the impactful role that selfless leadership and bold solutions can play in shaping it. The event provides an opportunity for the public to engage with the Vice President and gain insight into the plans, strategies, and vision of the NPP.

As the flagship event of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia’s address is expected to attract attendees from various sectors of the society. Political analysts, party supporters, academics, and members of the general public are encouraged to mark their calendars for this important occasion.

The prestigious Kofi-Ohene Konadu Auditorium, located at the University of Professional Studies in Accra (UPSA), has been chosen as the venue for this highly anticipated event.

The NPP leadership expresses gratitude for the privilege of hosting this event and eagerly awaits the presence of all attendees.

This groundbreaking address by Dr. Bawumia is expected to provide valuable insights into the party’s plans and vision for the future. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the Vice President and gain a deeper understanding of the strategies and initiatives that the NPP intends to implement in order to shape the future of Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi