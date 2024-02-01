Abirem NPP Vice Chairman Resigns

Second Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Abirem Constituency in the Eastern Region, Foster Oteng has resigned from his position.

Citing personal reasons for his decision, Foster Oteng formally communicated his resignation through an official letter dated January 29, 2024.

In his letter, he expressed gratitude for the opportunities and knowledge garnered during his tenure.

“I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have gained during my time with the party at the constituency level. I would like to thank all the constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, polling executives, and party faithful for the support and guidance provided to me during my tenure,” Oteng stated in his resignation letter.

The resignation of Foster Oteng marks a significant development within the NPP’s Abirem Constituency, signaling changes within the party’s leadership structure.

Find copy of the resignation letter attached

By Vincent Kubi