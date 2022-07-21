Bawumia Hosts New NPP National Executive At Jubilee House

The newly elected National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 paid a courtesy call on the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Led by the National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim and the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the team assured the Vice President of its commitment to ensure that the party remains in power beyond the 8 years administration cycle of the country by political parties.

According to them, they are poised to deliver on their mandate as expected of them.

The National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ntim indicated that “We are resolute in our minds and determined to work assiduously to ensure that the dreaded 8-year cycle is broken. We shall unite the party, bring everyone on board and, in unison, work harder to win the next elections.”

On his part, the Vice President reiterated the need for the present and past executives to work together as that is key in making sure the NPP wins power in 2024.

He also assured the National Executives of his commitment to ensure that the party continue to remain in power after 2024.

“As a government, we have put in place measures which will soon yield fruits to help mitigate the sufferings of the people. That, we believe, can best act as the oil needed to break the 8” Dr. Bawumia emphasized.

Present at the meeting were; 1st Vice Chairman- Danquah Smith Buttey, 2nd Vice Chairman- Rita Asobayire, 3rd Vice Chairman- Alhaji Masawudu Osman, National Organizer- Nana Boakye aka Nana B, National Women’s Organizer- Kate Gyamfua,Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena, National Youth Organizer- Salam Mustapha, and National Nasara Coordinator- Aziz Haruna Futah.