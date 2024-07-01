Bawumia Informs NPP National Officers Of Selecting Napo As Running Mate

Today, July 1st, 2024, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), made a significant announcement by formally informing the National Officers of the party about his selection of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as Napo, as his running mate for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

This decision marks a pivotal moment in the party’s strategy leading up to the elections.

The crucial meeting took place at the NPP’s headquarters located at Asylum Down.

This announcement comes after Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s nomination had been previously presented to the majority caucus of Parliament. The selection of Dr. Opoku Prempeh as the running mate signifies a strategic move by Dr. Bawumia and sets the stage for an exciting electoral campaign ahead.

This nomination is expected to bring a surge of enthusiasm and support from the party members and supporters as they gear up for the challenging but promising journey towards the 2024 General Elections.

This development has already sparked discussions and anticipation within political circles.

The nomination however, awaits the decision of the National Council which is the final approving organ of the NPP on Thursday.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had already informed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is his choice as running mate for the December 2024 elections.

This was during a meeting Dr Bawumia had with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday night [June 25, 2024].

The President in that meeting offered advice and shared his thoughts.

The next move is for the flag bearer to go ahead and present Dr Opoku Prempeh’s name to the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in line with the constitution of the party and if he is accepted, the party will go ahead and outdoor Dr Prempeh as the running mate.

Article 12 (b) of the NPP constitution states that the Party’s Presidential Candidate shall, in consultation with the National Council, nominate the Vice Presidential Candidate, who shall be a known and active Member of at least five (5) years.

Before this latest development, several names had been tipped as potential running mates for Dr Bawumia’s bid, but that of Dr Opoku Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’”[Nana Poku], was flying higher.

The contest for the presidency in December is mainly between Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The stakes for the race are high as the NPP seeks to win a third term, while Mr Mahama and the NDC want to avoid a third consecutive defeat. On December 7, Ghanaians will vote for a new president and 275 MPs. This will be the country’s ninth consecutive election since returning to constitutional rule in 1992.

Other names that popped up are Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, Irene Naa Torshie Addo of Common Fund Secretariat, Isaac Osei among others.

When unveiled, Dr Opoku Prempeh will face off with Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the opposition flag bearer, John Mahama, who is seeking a comeback after losing the 2016 elections to President Akufo-Addo.

Interestingly, both running mates once served as Education Ministers and will be seeking to compare their records at the ministry. The latest selection comes after a survey by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) indicated last week that Dr Opoku Prempeh was widely preferred among party members to partner the NPP flag bearer for the December polls.

