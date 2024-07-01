Kudus Does It Again At Football Awards

Kudus with his award
Black Stars and West Ham star, Mohammed Kudus, has yet again emerged tops in this year’s Ghana Football Awards held in Accra on Saturday.
It was the enterprising 23-year-old second streak success – picking the flagship prize – Footballer of the Year award, making him the second player to achieve that feat.
It was in recognition of the left-footed’s outstanding season in the English Premier League with the Hammers.
The former Ajax man shrugged off competition from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Osman Bukari (Crvena zvezda), and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) to run home with the topmost prize.
He also left the Grand Arena with the Goal of the Year award for his spectacular strike against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League.
The night also saw Samartex star Emmanuel Keyekeh being recognised as the Home-Based Player of the Season for his pivotal role in helping his team secure their first Ghana Premier League title.
He expressed appreciation to his team mates and other nominees for their respective contributions in making him go the extra mile.
Below is the list of winners:
Footballer of the Year
Mohammed Kudus, West Ham United
Women’s Footballer of the Year
Jennifer Kankam Yeboah, ZED FC, Egypt
Men’s Coach of the Year
Nurudeen Amadu, FC Samartex
Women’s Coach of the Year
Yussif Basigi, Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses
Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award
Abdul Aziz Issah, Dreams FC
Goalkeeper of the Year
Kofi Baah, FC Samartex
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)
Emmanuel Keyekeh, FC Samartex
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)
Abdulai Mukarama, Hasaacas Ladies
Goal of the Year
Mohammed Kudus, West Ham United
Best Ghanaian Club CEO
Richard Duah Nsenkyire, FC Samartex
Male Team of the Year
FC Samartex
Female Team of the Year
Hasaacas Ladies
Most Vibrant Club on Social Media
Dreams FC
Special Fan (s) of the Year
Casfordians
Special Awards
The Black Challenge
Thumbs Up Award
Gold Fields
MTN Ghana
Living Legend Award
Nana Sam Brew-Butler
Adjoa Bayor
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum