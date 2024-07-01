Kudus Does It Again At Football Awards

Kudus with his award

Black Stars and West Ham star, Mohammed Kudus, has yet again emerged tops in this year’s Ghana Football Awards held in Accra on Saturday.

It was the enterprising 23-year-old second streak success – picking the flagship prize – Footballer of the Year award, making him the second player to achieve that feat.

It was in recognition of the left-footed’s outstanding season in the English Premier League with the Hammers.

The former Ajax man shrugged off competition from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Osman Bukari (Crvena zvezda), and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) to run home with the topmost prize.

He also left the Grand Arena with the Goal of the Year award for his spectacular strike against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League.

The night also saw Samartex star Emmanuel Keyekeh being recognised as the Home-Based Player of the Season for his pivotal role in helping his team secure their first Ghana Premier League title.

He expressed appreciation to his team mates and other nominees for their respective contributions in making him go the extra mile.

Below is the list of winners:

Footballer of the Year

Mohammed Kudus, West Ham United

Women’s Footballer of the Year

Jennifer Kankam Yeboah, ZED FC, Egypt

Men’s Coach of the Year

Nurudeen Amadu, FC Samartex

Women’s Coach of the Year

Yussif Basigi, Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

Abdul Aziz Issah, Dreams FC

Goalkeeper of the Year

Kofi Baah, FC Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

Emmanuel Keyekeh, FC Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)

Abdulai Mukarama, Hasaacas Ladies

Goal of the Year

Mohammed Kudus, West Ham United

Best Ghanaian Club CEO

Richard Duah Nsenkyire, FC Samartex

Male Team of the Year

FC Samartex

Female Team of the Year

Hasaacas Ladies

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Dreams FC

Special Fan (s) of the Year

Casfordians

Special Awards

The Black Challenge

Thumbs Up Award

Gold Fields

MTN Ghana

Living Legend Award

Nana Sam Brew-Butler

Adjoa Bayor

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum