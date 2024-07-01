What's New

Kudus Does It Again At Football Awards

July 1, 2024

Kudus with his award

 

Black Stars and West Ham star, Mohammed Kudus, has yet again emerged tops in this year’s Ghana Football Awards held in Accra on Saturday.

It was the enterprising 23-year-old second streak success – picking the flagship prize – Footballer of the Year award, making him the second player to achieve that feat.

It was in recognition of the left-footed’s outstanding season in the English Premier League with the Hammers.

The former Ajax man shrugged off competition from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Osman Bukari (Crvena zvezda), and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) to run home with the topmost prize.

He also left the Grand Arena with the Goal of the Year award for his spectacular strike against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League.

The night also saw Samartex star Emmanuel Keyekeh being recognised as the Home-Based Player of the Season for his pivotal role in helping his team secure their first Ghana Premier League title.

He expressed appreciation to his team mates and other nominees for their respective contributions in making him go the extra mile.

 

Below is the list of winners:

 

Footballer of the Year

 

Mohammed Kudus, West Ham United

 

Women’s Footballer of the Year

 

Jennifer Kankam Yeboah, ZED FC, Egypt

 

Men’s Coach of the Year

 

Nurudeen Amadu, FC Samartex

 

Women’s Coach of the Year

 

Yussif Basigi, Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses

 

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

 

Abdul Aziz Issah, Dreams FC

 

Goalkeeper of the Year

 

Kofi Baah, FC Samartex

 

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

 

Emmanuel Keyekeh, FC Samartex

 

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)

 

Abdulai Mukarama, Hasaacas Ladies

 

Goal of the Year

 

Mohammed Kudus, West Ham United

 

Best Ghanaian Club CEO

 

Richard Duah Nsenkyire, FC Samartex

 

Male Team of the Year

 

FC Samartex

 

Female Team of the Year

 

Hasaacas Ladies

 

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

 

Dreams FC

 

Special Fan (s) of the Year

 

Casfordians

 

Special Awards

 

The Black Challenge

 

Thumbs Up Award

 

Gold Fields

 

MTN Ghana

 

Living Legend Award

 

Nana Sam Brew-Butler

Adjoa Bayor

 

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

