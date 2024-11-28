Bawumia Is A Faithful Servant – Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has called on Ghanaians to vote for the flagbearer of the party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a faithful servant who has contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr. Ahiagbah, who compared Dr. Bawumia to the two servants in the Bible, said he should be voted for in the upcoming elections for maximising the opportunities and responsibilities entrusted to him in the development of the country.

“The first two servants double their entrusted gold, earning the master’s praise and rewards. The third servant, however, buried his gold, offering no returns, and is ultimately cast out into the darkness.

“Bawumia is an example of the good and faithful biblical servant because he has served Ghana well and deserves commendation and reward. In Dr. Bawumia, we see a leader who has not only been entrusted with Ghana’s resources but has also delivered tangible results that have positively impacted lives,” he added.

Mr. Ahiagbah further highlighted a key excerpt from the parable which enjoins people who have excelled well to be given more, underscoring the importance of diligence, accountability, and reward for good stewardship, values he attributed to Dr. Bawumia’s leadership.

Mr. Ahiagbah also lauded the Vice President’s initiatives, particularly in the areas of digital transformation, economic reforms, and governance, as evidence of his effective stewardship.

The Director of Communications also described former President John Mahama as an example of the biblical “wicked and lazy servant” who did not live up to expectation in his four years as president of the country.

“Like the master in Matthew chapter 25, Ghanaians voted to cast John Mahama out of office in 2016. Somehow, he thought the 2016 decision to cast him out of office was a flash in the pan, but in 2020, Ghanaians affirmed that 2016 decision. Now, in 2024, let’s in a landslide, retire the former president from politics,” he noted.

Touching on mismanagement, Mr. Ahiagbah indicated that former President Mahama gave up when his government made life difficult and Ghanaians demonstrated to demand better economic management.

Mr. Ahiagbah reiterated the need for Ghanaians not to vote for Mahama, to show him and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the country cannot afford the risk of electing a president who could not respond to their needs in challenging times.

“This is especially true when all he has is four years, which, according to him, is not enough to make a difference. Voting for former President Mahama amounts to taking Ghana back, and we cannot afford to take Ghana backward when our peers are striving forward.

“We, the people, are the masters of Ghana’s destiny. So, on December 7, our decision must reflect the wisdom of the parable to reward the good and faithful servant of the people, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, with our votes because he has shown the potential to do even better for Ghanaians as president,” he added.