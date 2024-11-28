Stanbic Bank Trains Young Entrepreneurs In Digital Tools

Miriam Maku Amissah

Stanbic Bank Ghana has engaged young entrepreneurs in digital training to prepare them for the challenges of a highly digitalised business environment.

The training, which took place at the SB Incubator in Airport City, is part of a partnership between Stanbic Bank and MTN Ghana to empower the youth with essential digital skills for personal and professional development through the Stanbic Youth Banking Proposition.

Head of Client Experience at Stanbic Investment Management Services (SIMS), Miriam Maku Amissah, spoke on “Building a Digital Brand” and encouraged the participants to be authentic in their communication online.

She said, “It is important to be authentic in building your brand. What you are in real life must align with what you are online; otherwise, people will not consider you to be genuine. Know your audience, build a genuine persona and then create content that is relevant to them. This is critical if you want to succeed in this digital era.”

On his part, Desmond Bredu, Head of Client Coverage at SIMS, encouraged the young entrepreneurs to commit to lifelong learning to make them relevant.

According to him, “You have to be committed to learning and staying at the top of your game continuously. It’s one thing to establish a brand; it’s another to keep evolving and adapting as times change. The world is always moving forward, and to remain relevant, you need to embrace a mindset of lifelong learning.”

Through its partnership with MTN Ghana, Stanbic Bank will provide comprehensive digital skills training to customers in its youth segment, specifically targeting individuals aged 15 to 35 years.

The collaboration will leverage the MTN Pulse platforms to deliver impactful educational content and practical exercises to enhance entrepreneurship.