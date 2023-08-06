Bawumia Is Highly Competent To Lead NPP- OB Amoah

Minister of State, at the Ministry and of Local Govern­ment, Decentralisation and Rural Development who is the Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, Osei Bonsu Amoah says the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is vying to become the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is highly competent compare to other aspirants.

According to OB Amoah, the Vice President has sacrificed a lot for the party, and passed through the system of governance, hence is the best person to lead the party to retain power come 2024 general elections.

The MP for Akuapem South, said this during a visit of the Vice President to the constituency to meet delegates at the Aburi Presbyterian Women’s Training College as part of his campaign tour of the Eastern region.

Speaking at the event, OB Amoah stated that Dr Bawumia has a good track record, his intellectual prowess, exceptional leadership skills, and a deep commitment to progress making him an ideal candidate to lead the NPP into Election 2024.

He noted that the Vice President’s background in economics significantly positions him as an excellent choice to lead the NPP, hence appealing to the delegates to endorse him.

The Vice President on Sunday began an 8-day tour of the Eastern Region to sell his campaign message to the party delegates.

Dr Bawumia’s announcement of his political ambitions has set the stage for an exciting contest against other potential candidates within the NPP.

As the campaign heats up, delegates of the NPP will be looking very closely at the potential candidates’ visions and track records, considering who is best suited to lead the party and secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Bawumia’s political acumen has earned him significant contributions to the NPP’s victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections, making him a strong contender for the NPP Presidency.

His campaign tour aims to further his political ambitions and communicate his vision for the country to party delegates.

With Dr Bawumia’s move to the Eastern Region, it is expected that his campaign team will be working hard to ensure that he gains the required support from party delegates in the Region.

BY Daniel Bampoe