Bawumia Joins Commemorative Service For Queen Elizabeth

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia joined other dignitaries at a special commemorative service held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Accra Friday, September 16, 2022.

Speaking at the Service, the Vice President underscored the need to accept change and make best of it.

He juxtaposed that with the attitude of the late Queen of England, saying that “Her Majesty demonstrated that one of the marks of leadership is to accept change and make the best of it.

HM Elizabeth embraced change as part of life and made good use of it when necessary.

“Today, we do not only celebrate the life of an individual, but we are also celebrating the quintessence of selfless public service and leadership in the modern era.”

He prayed for her soul to continue to rest in peace.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

She died peacefully Thursday September 8, 2022 afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

Her son King Charles III described the death of his beloved mother as a “moment of great sadness” for him and his family and that her loss would be “deeply felt” around the world.

By Vincent Kubi