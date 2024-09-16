Bawumia Joins Mamponghene To Celebrate Rich History Of Asante Mampong

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, to celebrate the rich history and cultural heritage of the people of Asante Mampong on Sunday.

The occasion was marked with the launch of a commemorative book, “The Silver Stool Stabilised; Actors, Heroes, Impact,” which chronicles the history and significance of the Amaniampong Silver Stool.

Dr Bawumia expressed his pride in being part of the occasion, which he said signifies the stable contributions and progressive reign of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

He praised the Mamponghene for his focus on education and development, saying it is an inspiration to the present and future generations.

The Vice President noted that the book will transcend generations and entrench the important role of traditional rulers in nation-building.

He commended Daasebre Osei Bonsu for his astute leadership and vision, which has brought development and prosperity to the people of Asante Mampong.

The launch of the book was attended by traditional leaders, dignitaries, and members of the community.

It was a colorful ceremony that showcased the rich cultural heritage of the people of Asante Mampong.

In his remarks, Dr Bawumia said, “I am honored to be part of this occasion, which celebrates the rich history and cultural heritage of the people of Asante Mampong.

The launch of this book is a significant milestone in the history of this great kingdom, and I am proud to be associated with it.”

He added, “Daasebre Osei Bonsu II is a shining example of a traditional leader who has used his position to bring development and prosperity to his people”.

“His focus on education and development is an inspiration to us all, and I do not doubt that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

The book, “The Silver Stool Stabilised; Actors, Heroes, Impact,” is a comprehensive history of the Amaniampong Silver Stool, which provides insights into the lives of the traditional rulers and their contributions to the development of the kingdom.

It is a must-read for anyone interested in the history and cultural heritage of the people of Asante Mampong.

-BY Daniel Bampoe