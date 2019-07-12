Bawumia Launches Chief Imam’s Book

Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia has unveiled a book chronicling the life and impact the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, has had on Ghana.

The Vice President wrote the Foreword of the book entitled: “A Gift to a Nation – A Biography of Sheikh Sharubutu.”

The book was launched on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Dr. Bawumia remarked that the Chief Imam who turned 100 this year, has become an embodiment of good values, who exemplifies the noble traditions of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu

He encouraged Ghanaians to emulate his (Sharubutu’s) selfless nature and remarkable service to Ghana and humanity.

Dr. Bawumia also entreated authors to document the lives of other heroes and heroines to guide future generations.

BY Melvin Tarlue