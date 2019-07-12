Mahama Grabs Ghana Card After NDC U-Turn

Former President John Dramani Mahama



Former President John Dramani Mahama has finally been issued with the Ghana Card.

His wife, Lordina, has also been issued with the Card.

The Mahamas, DGN Online understands, were enrolled onto the National Identity Register on Tuesday, 9th July 2019 and subsequently issued with the Ghana Card.

This portal is informed that other members of the former President’s household and office staff also registered and were issued with the Ghana Card at his East Cantonments Office.

His opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had initially had issues with the Ghana Card and urged its members not to register for it.

Surprisingly, it later asked its members to “fully participate” in the ongoing Ghana card registration.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) recently reported that it successfully registered about 1.9 million people in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr. Mahama seized the opportunity during the registration exercise to emphasise the importance of the Ghana Card to the nation’s development.

He described the registration exercise as a non-partisan process in which all Ghanaians must readily participate.

The former President urged Ghanaians to “go out there and register for the Ghana Card”.

Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, as the Chief Registration Officer, led a team of registration officials and some NIA executives to undertake the exercise.

Speaking after the exercise, Prof. Ken Attafuah expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded the team and noted that, as with the other former Presidents, NIA was happy to register President Mahama at his convenience.

Professor Attafuah used the occasion to touch on the immense functionalities of the Ghana Card, which is a modern, smart, dual interface multi-purpose biometric ID card with solid security features, as well as the various mandatory uses of the card.

BY Melvin Tarlue