Bawumia Launches ECG Recharge App

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

THE ELECTRICITY Company of Ghana (ECG) yesterday launched a new software application that makes it possible for power consumers to buy or top up credit for both postpaid and prepaid meters using their mobile phones.

The ECG Power Mobile App, which was launched by Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the Electro-Volta House in Accra, directly links the meter of customers to their phones, making it easy for them to recharge their credit wherever they may be.

Dr. Bawumia who described it as historic said, “ECG for the first time in its long history is employing technology to tackle two major problems; first, improve on one of its critical functions of delivering power to its customers; and, secondly, address the more serious challenge of mobilizing its revenues from power delivery effectively and efficiently.”

He charged management of ECG to leverage on all available but relevant technology to bring into fruition the total transformation of the company. According to him, with the new app, “there can be no excuse for system failures, unreliability and inaccuracies.”

He commended the team of ECG who developed the application.

He also charged management of ECG to continue to provide their staff with the necessary support, tools and productivity-enhancing incentives to deliver on the job.

“We look forward to more innovative and productivity-enhancing measures to improve efficiency and reduce the cost of electricity to Ghanaians,” he said, adding “the issue of solving the collection problem at ECG is a major part of solving the energy issue in Ghana.”

Even though the new app also enhances collection, Dr. Bawumia said he had been talking to the board chairman and the managing director to also consider applying technology, artificial intelligence and remote sensors in the collection process.

When successful, he indicated that the issue of power theft would be a thing of the past.

“I know that they are piloting the system now and by the grace of God if all goes well, we will have implemented a new system, starting this year, whereby nobody will be able to steal electricity in Ghana again,” he added.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent