Amidu Age Case Set For Judgment

Martin A.B.K. Amidu

The Supreme Court has set April 29, 2020 to deliver its judgment in the case in which a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) is challenging the appointment of Martin A.B.K. Amidu as Special Prosecutor by President Akufo-Addo.

This was after lawyers from both sides had filed their legal arguments as directed by the court in May last year.

The case delayed because the panel hearing the case had to be reconstituted following the retirement of one of the panel members, Justice Sophia Adinyira, on July 31, last year.

The panel at the time had indicated that they may not be able to see the case to its ‘logical conclusion’ before their colleague judge proceeded on her retirement and as a result, the panel had to be reconstituted.

Appearing before the court yesterday, Tony Lithur, representing Dr. Dominic Ayine as the plaintiff, with Deputy Attorney-General (A-G) Godfred Yeboah Dame representing the A-G, told the court that they had complied with its orders and filed their legal arguments.

They both stated that they were relying entirely on their respective legal arguments filed and did not make further oral submissions.

Main Case

Dr. Ayine, NDC MP for Bolgatanga East and former deputy A-G under Mr. Mahama, filed the action at the Supreme Court challenging that Mr. Amidu’s age did not qualify him to be appointed as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor.

He then sought reliefs including “a declaration that by a true and proper interpretation of Articles 190 (1) (d), 199 (1) (4) and 295 of the 1992 Constitution, the requirement age of all holders of public offices created pursuant to Article 190 (1) (d), is 60 years, anyhow not beyond 65 years.”

The A-G’s Office, in its response to the suit, urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the suit, saying it was being “borne out of narrow, inadequate and literal construction of the scope of the application of Article 199 of the Constitution.”

The deputy A-G then pushed that Mr. Amidu is not “a proper party to the suit” as the action is seeking to challenge the A-G’s decision to nominate Mr. Amidu as the Special Prosecutor, as well as his presentation by the President to Parliament for approval.

Mr. Dame also stated that the decision to appoint Mr. Amidu was taken in the course of the official duties of the President and the A-G and Mr. Amidu can, therefore, not be a party to the suit.

He then urged the court to dismiss the suit and the court agreed with the deputy A-G and subsequently struck out the name of Mr. Amidu as defendant in the suit, leaving the issue of whether Mr. Amidu can continue to be the Special Prosecutor looking at his age as being pushed by the NDC MP.

