Bawumia Makes Case For Free SHS Policy

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia says government will relentlessly prioritise education to ensure it gives equal access to all Ghanaians.

He explained that it is because education remains at the forefront of government’s development agenda.

According to him, government will continue to pursue the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy to succeed in reaching the level of other developed economies albeit the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

About 1.6 million students have so far benefitted from the FSHS policy since it was started.

However, the policy has come under public scrutiny in recent times following reports of food shortages and drop in quality of teaching and learning.

Dr. Bawumia speaking at the centenary launch of Accra High School said “Government is undaunted, and will continue to work hard to fulfill this promise to the people of Ghana. We cannot really afford to disappoint the youth and the future leaders of our country. So far, so good ” Dr. Bawumia said.

He called on Ghanaians to support government to sustain the delivery of the policy even in the face of the current economic challenges.

The Vice President highlighted some of the projects and policies that the government has successfully embarked on and the ones that are yet to be rolled out to make life better for the Ghanaian people.

Accra High School is the first senior secondary school to be established in the Eastern Province of the Gold Coast (now Greater Accra and Eastern Regions).

The School has produced many distinguished Ghanaians, and also contributed immensely to education in the country.

Accra High School was founded by the late Rev. James Thomas Roberts on 17 August 1923. The School will turn 100 years next year.

By Vincent Kubi