Bawumia Meets Agyinasare

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has met Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the Founder and General Overseer of Perez Chapel International.

The two discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and reflected friendship and the goodness of God towards the country during the meeting held at the home of the Bishop.

The meeting was again used to explore ways of safeguarding the blessing bestowed on the citizens.

The Leader of the Perez Chapel International also met with former President John Dramani Mahama, the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the Christmas festivity.

The meeting afforded them the opportunity to discuss ways to quell the political tension following the declaration of results of the general election, which Mr. Mahama has refused to concede defeat.

He has consequently filed a petition at the Supreme Court seeking “an order of mandatory injunction” to direct the Electoral Commission to conduct a second election (run-off) between him and President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

Bishop Agyinasare and his former neighbour and friend also talked about their good old days in Tamale.