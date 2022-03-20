Bawumia Opens First Islamic Nursing School In Ghana

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned first Islamic Nursing training college in Ghana.

The commissioning was done inconjunction with the leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah wal Jamaa, from Ghana and Nigeria, at Aplaku, Accra.



The Vice President underscored the need for more nursing training college in the country saying that

“Despite the existence of over 90 public nursing training colleges across the country, they are inadequate to meet the growing admission demands of SHS graduates.

“The private sector, especially Faith based organizations, have played leading roles in complementing government’s efforts at expanding access to nursing training by establishing nursing schools.

“The Islamic Nursing Training School, is a welcome addition to these schools, and it will offer more admission opportunities to young Ghanaians aspiring to be nurses.”

He commended leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah wal Jamma, as well as all those who contributed towards building the Islamic Nursing Training School.

By Vincent Kubi