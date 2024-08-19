Bawumia Outlines 70-Point Policies Contract With Ghanaians

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched its manifesto for the upcoming elections, outlining a comprehensive 70-point plan to transform Ghana’s economy, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer, presented the agenda, which promises to drive growth, create jobs, and improve living standards.

Education and Skills Development

– Introduce a growth mindset curriculum to enhance critical skills

– Reposition the education system towards STEM, Robotics, and vocational skills

– Expand infrastructure at medical schools and the Ghana Law School

– Train 1,000,000 youth in IT skills, including software development

Economic Growth and Job Creation

– Enhance fiscal discipline through an independent fiscal responsibility council

– Reduce the number of Ministers to 50

– Implement a flat tax regime with a simple, citizen-friendly system

– Promote private sector involvement in public infrastructure and services

Infrastructure Development

– Automate Tema port and align duties with Lome Port

– Construct large housing estates without government borrowing

– Diversify energy generation with 2000MW of solar power and wind power

Healthcare and Social Welfare

– Leverage technology to improve healthcare

– Expand infrastructure at medical schools and improve human capital development

– Introduce a National Rental Assistance scheme to address rent advance issues

Sports Development

– Create incentives for corporate sponsorship of national teams

– Establish the Ghana School Sports Secretariat

– Collaborate with international sports bodies to develop emerging sports

Good Governance

– Amend the 1992 Constitution to reduce presidential powers and empower institutions

– Prioritize fiscal and administrative decentralization

– Empower the private sector to build roads, hospitals, and schools

The NPP’s 70-point agenda offers a vision for Ghana’s future, prioritizing education, economic growth, infrastructure development, healthcare, sports development, and good governance.

With a focus on private sector involvement and technological innovation, the party aims to drive progress and improve living standards for all Ghanaians.

-BY Daniel Bampoe