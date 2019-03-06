Bawumia Pays Homage To Ya-Na

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid homage to the King of Dagbon, Ya-Na Mahama Abukari II.

The Vice President visited the King’s private residence in Tamale on Tuesday, March 5th upon his arrival in the city ahead of the 62nd Independence Day Celebration on March 6, 2019.

In a post on his official Facebook page on the visit to Ya-Na, Dr. Bawumia said “in my brief remarks, I praised the Ya-Naa for his efforts towards sustaining peace and unity in the Dagbon Kingdom and promised him of Government’s continuous support to his office.”

“On his part,” he said, “the Ya-Naa commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his commitment towards the resolution of the Dagbon dispute and promised to continue to work with all sides to realize the vision of the Government for the people of Dagbon.”

BY Melvin Tarlue