Leaked Tape: Minority Leader Diagnoses NDC’s Weakness

Haruna Iddrisu

THE MINORITY Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has diagnosed what he believes to be the greatest weakness of his opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a leaked tape from a meeting believed to have been held at the NDC headquarters in Accra following the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election, Mr. Iddrisu was heard outlining of weaknesses bedevilling the NDC in opposition.

He stated that picking up hardcore intelligence on activities of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been a major challenge for the NDC.

According to him, “one of the major, major weaknesses today is poor intelligence on the NPP.”

He explained for instance how the NDC was largely clueless as to the real purpose of President Akufo-Addo’s visit to South Africa this year.

BY Melvin Tarlue