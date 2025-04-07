Bawumia Pays Tribute To Minority In Parliament

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has showered plaudits on the Minority in Parliament in a post.

Describing them as “The Mighty Minority of 88 Infantry Battalion, commanded by Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin,” he recognised their role as outstanding.

Continuing, he said that “the Minority Leader, Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has earned special praise for his unwavering courage, positive attitude and unblemished intellectual rigour. Notably, despite being outnumbered, the Minority has successfully outmaneuvered the Majority in various debates, a testament to their determination and effective leadership.”

This achievement, he observed “is a testament to Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin’s outstanding leadership and the Minority’s determination to make their voices heard.”

Dr. Bawumia’s recognition of their efforts is a significant endorsement, highlighting the importance of effective opposition in a parliamentary system.

Their dedication to representing the interests of their constituents and the party as a whole is truly inspiring, he went on. “May their passion and perseverance continue to drive positive change, especially as our beloved party undergoes rebuilding and repositioning to strategically recapture power,” he said.

Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin and his team have set a shining example for future generations of leaders, Dr. Bawumia said, adding “their unwavering commitment to democratic principles is a beacon of hope. May their collective efforts be rewarded with lasting impact, meaningful progress and a prosperous tomorrow, benefiting our beloved party and the nation as a whole. So Shall It Be!”