Kusasi Group Slams President, Ayariga

President John Mahama

A Kusasi group held a press conference last weekend in Bawku and expressed disappointment in President John Mahama for not making good his promise of addressing the Bawku conflict.

Both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have massaged the Bawku conflict to their advantage, the group stated.

“We were overwhelmed when we heard your promise of solving the Bawku conflict and thought you would be our saviour,” they said.

“Mr. President we gave the NPP zeros and opted for the NDC because of your promise of solving the conflict. We have however discovered that both the NDC and NPP are using the conflict for their interests.”

The group added that come 2028, the political parties will see empty ballot boxes during the election.

President Mahama during the campaign, the spokesperson for the group said, admitted that Naba Asigri Azorka II is the legitimate Chief of the Kusa. “Mr. President what has changed?” the group quizzed.

The group said they did not know that it would take this long for President Mahama to make good his promise for the Kusa, which he made during the campaign season.

“Now we know that politicians are using the Bawku conflict for their interests. Come 2028 they would see empty ballot boxes,” they said.

“Mr. President, do you know that 18 persons including women and children have been killed in Bawku since you became President? Is that what you want? Arrest Seidu Abagre and end the Bawku conflict.

Turning the heat on Bawku Central Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Ayariga, the group recalled his appearance on television and saying that his mother is Mamprusi and that it was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which was responsible for the Bawku conflict and not the Mamprusis.

“You came to the Sugram Palace alone with the President without the other five MPs in the area. This is another evidence of your massaging the conflict to your interest. You assured that when the NDC comes to power, the Bawku conflict will be addressed but now you are behaving differently,” they added.

Had Mahama Ayariga conducted himself the way he is doing today, they said “we would not have voted for him.”

Continuing, the group said “your uncles the Mamprusis went to a house in military uniform and killed a woman and her two children a stone throw away from your house. You treated them as if they were animals.”