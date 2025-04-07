Ntim Fordjour Dares Felix Kwakye Ofosu •‘Produce Documents’

Rev. Ntim Fordjour

Former Deputy Education Minister and Assin South Member of Parliament (MP) Rev. Ntim Fordjour has dared Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu to produce documents to prove that he was invited by the state security apparatus.

The Assin South MP’s reaction was in response to Felix Kwakye Ofosu’s claim that the former was invited to assist in investigations into an allegation he made about suspicious landing of two aircraft at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

“My attention has been drawn to a rather disingenuous and farfetched response from government by Kwakye Ofosu,” Rev. Ntim Fordjour said, adding that “Kwakye Ofosu lied when he claimed I’ve been invited by security agencies and failed to attend upon their invitation.”

Rev. Ntim Fordjour disclosed that no security or intelligence agency has ever invited him to assist them with any information.

“I dare Kwakye Ofosu to produce a copy of such invitation. I’m still waiting on them to collaborate with me in Parliament to undertake President Mahama’s directive, if the directive was not mere rhetoric.

“When I wrote to call for Joint Security briefing which would have afforded the security and intelligence agencies the opportunity to collaborate with me and to share further information with them and receive their updates on investigations conducted into the specific cases, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Caucus and the government blocked the briefing and shielded the security and intelligence agencies from accountability, and denied them the opportunity to collaborate with me,” he said, and asked, “What are they hiding?”

“Whereas Kwakye Ofosu confirmed my claims of the entry and departure of the two suspicious flights as true,” he said “the reasons provided by Kwakye Ofosu in respect of their purpose of entry are incoherent, questionable and cannot be taken seriously.”

The government, according to him, “has since failed to provide responses to the status of the 12 containers filled with gold and currencies confiscated by the National Security on February 9.”

Continuing, he said that “government has also failed to provide responses on the status of investigations made into the high-profile cocaine busts totaling some $500 million ($350m and $150m).”

In view of the above, and the disingenuous response from the Government Spokesperson, he proceeded that “they are bent on hiding information and evading accountability.”

Our country, he stressed, “cannot be allowed to be suddenly turned into a hub for cocaine and money laundering.”