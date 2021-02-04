Bawumia Prays For Gen Hamidu

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday prayed for the late General Joshua Mahamadu Hamidu when he visited the Dzorwulu residence of the departed statesman.

In his tribute to the deceased, Vice President Bawumia who is also an old boy of the Tamale Secondary School, the school the late General attended as part of the second batch of students in 1952, described him as a man who worked hard during his lifetime.

“Uncle, it was with shock that I received the news of your passing. It is unbelievable,” he wrote in the book of condolence.

Continuing to shower praises on the deceased, he wrote, “You have lived a life of hard work, honesty and integrity. You are a role model to many of us. May the Good Lord open the gates of heaven for you. May your soul rest in perfect peace.”

The Vice President was accompanied by a team of top NPP personalities from both his Jubilee House office and outside it.

Mr. Fred Oware, Chairman of the Buipe Power Authority; Alhassan Tampuli, MP for Gushegu; T.B. Damba, the immediate past Ghana’s envoy to Saudi Arabia; Dr. Amin Anta, and Augustine Blay among others accompanied the Vice President.

Receiving the delegation were among others some children of the late General and Napoleon Abdulai, the former Ghana Ambassador to Cuba.

A spokesperson for the family briefed the Vice President about the transition of the late General after which the Vice President expressed his condolences.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo also called on the bereaved family during which he paid his condolences.

Gen Hamidu, a Dagbon Royal, passed away last Monday at the 37 Military Hospital aged 84.

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that a family delegation from Sunsong in Eastern Dagbon, where his father was the chief, is expected in Accra soon.

General Hamidu has left significant footprints in the annals of the Ghana Armed Forces.

By A.R. Gomda