Bawumia Prays For Sharubutu Ahead Of His 100th Birthday

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled to join other Muslims today, Friday, in offering a special thanksgiving Jumah prayer for the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The Chief Imam would be celebrating his 100th birthday on April 23, 2019.

He was born on April 23, 1919, and the Jumah prayer is scheduled to take place at Central Mosque, Abossey Okai.

Dr. Sharubutu is an Islamic cleric, grand Khalifa of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass in Ghana, member of the National Peace Council and founder of The SONSETFund and IPASEC.

BY Melvin Tarlue