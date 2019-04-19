Nana To Launch Planting for Export Initiative

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo is expected to launch a new agricultural initiative dubbed: ‘Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD).’

The launching ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 23, 2019, at the Nursing and Midwifery Training College Park, Dunkwa – On – Offin, Central Region under the theme “Export Diversification as a Tool for Development.”

PERD, DGN Online understands, is a purpose driven initiative under the auspices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD).

It seeks to develop rural economies through the planting and exportation of six tree crops including cashew, coffee, coconut, mango and oil palm.

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, told DGN Online recently that the PERD initiative is to complement the Planting For Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme which has reportedly contributed significantly to addressing food security in Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue