Bawumia Prioritizes Party Unity, Refrains from Unwarranted Attacks – Boako

In a recent press release, the spokesperson of Vice President Dr. Gideon Boako, revealed that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is deeply concerned about maintaining unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

As a result, he has chosen not to respond to the unwarranted attacks directed at him by some aspirants in the party’s presidential primary.

This announcement comes after Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, another NPP flagbearer hopeful, made allegations against the Vice President and his team, claiming that he would give them a showdown if they continued to engage in tribal and religious politics.

Agyapong also accused the Vice President and his team of causing the collapse of the NPP through intimidation.

However, Dr. Boako has categorically denied Agyapong’s allegations. He stated, “It is also not true as alleged by Kennedy Agyapong that Dr. Bawumia is collapsing the party through intimidation.”

Highlighting Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to party unity, Dr. Boako emphasized that the Vice President refrains from responding to unwarranted attacks by his opponents and has even cautioned his supporters against responding in kind. Instead, Dr. Bawumia’s strategy has been to persuade delegates to support his bid by articulating his vision for the party and the country.

Dr. Boako affirmed that the unity of the party is of great concern to Dr. Bawumia.

He stated, “The unity of our party has been of great concern to candidate Dr. Bawumia. It is in light of such concern that he refrains from responding to unwarranted attacks by others in the contest and has cautioned his supporters against responding to such provocative attacks.”

Furthermore, Dr. Boako stressed that the internal contest to select the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections should be conducted in accordance with the core values of the party.

He added, “The contest for flagbearer in the NPP is an internal one, and all actors, particularly the aspirants, must be guided by the core values of the NPP, which include but are not limited to truth, decorum, and respect for one another.”

The upcoming contest to elect the 2024 flagbearer of the NPP is scheduled for Saturday, November 4. Vice President Dr. Bawumia had secured the majority of votes during the Super Delegates Conference held on Saturday, August 26, leading many to believe he is the favorite to emerge as the winner in November.

