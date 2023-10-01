Ministry Of Chieftaincy Denies Ephraim Agbeko Voadorgu’s Claims

Stephen Asamoa-Boateng

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has denied the claims made by Ephraim Agbeko Voadorgu, also known as Togbe Wenya III, that he is the Dutor and leader of the Anlo people.

The ministry conducted an investigation and found out that no chief has been registered as Dutor in the Anlo Traditional Area.

The ministry also stated that since the registration of chiefs by the National House of Chiefs, the overlord of the Anlo Traditional Area has always been the Awomefia.

In a letter addressed to Ephraim Agbeko Voadorgu, the ministry advised him to make use of the Judicial Committees of the Regional House of Chiefs and possibly the National House of Chiefs if he wishes to pursue his claim.

The ministry also warned him to desist from holding himself as Dutor of Anlo and not to organize any Hogbetsotso Za Festival, as his actions could potentially breach the peace of the Anlo Traditional Area.

Section 63(a) of the Chieftaincy Act of 2006, Act 758, states that it is an offence for a person to “act or perform the functions of a Chief when that person is not qualified to act’.

The ministry has informed the National Security Minister of its decision and asked him to put necessary measures in place to prevent Ephraim Agbeko Voadorgu from organizing any festival.

The ministry’s decision has been welcomed by the Awomefia and other traditional leaders in the Anlo Traditional Area. They expressed their gratitude to the ministry for upholding the traditions and customs of the Anlo people and maintaining peace in the area.

By Vincent Kubi