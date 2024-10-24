Bawumia Ready With Streaming Platform For Creatives

Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced the launch of Ghana’s first local music streaming platform, set to debut in November.

Speaking during a meeting with stakeholders in the creative arts sector, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the platform as a crucial step toward improving royalty payments and supporting Ghanaian musicians and filmmakers.

“Spotify and other platforms are externally owned, so it’s not surprising that the payments to our musicians are very little,” he said, emphasizing that current foreign-owned platforms provide minimal returns to local artists.

He explained that the new indigenous platform will host a comprehensive catalogue of Ghanaian content, aiming to maximize revenue opportunities for creators.

Dr.Kalybos exchanging plesantries with Dr Bawumia

Bawumia praised the collaboration between MUSIGA, the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), music producers, and private sector players in bringing this project to life.

He added that the platform will track royalties and assist with revenue management, ensuring more equitable compensation for content creators.

“We are ready to launch the first local streaming platform for Ghanaian musicians and film producers next month, in November,” he announced, expressing excitement over the completed work.

The initiative is expected to foster sustainable growth in Ghana’s creative industry