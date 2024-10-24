Nigel Gaisie Turns NDC Facebook Propagandist

Self-proclaimed prophet, Nigel Gaisie, has apparently shifted his focus from preaching the gospel to assuming a role as a political advisor for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), aimed at strategizing for the party’s electoral success against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Accompanied by sensational allegations and unverified assertions directed at the government, Gaisie took to Facebook to outline his purported insights and recommendations for the NDC in the upcoming Ghanaian election.

In his post, he highlighted the critical battleground being not only the polling stations but also the realms of data transmission, emphasizing the potential risks of interception and manipulation in the collation process.

“The Ghana election will be fought at the polling stations and in the invisible world of data transmission… Refusal to take action decisively will lead to an outcome that does not reflect the true voice of the Ghanaians crying for CHANGE,” Gaisie expressed through his social media platform.

His message cautioned the NDC on the vulnerabilities within the result collation mechanism, stressing the significance of safeguarding the integrity of information flow and countering any possibilities of interference or distortion.

He urged the party to heighten security around result transmission processes, closely monitor collation platforms for irregularities, and equip agents to swiftly detect and report any discrepancies during the collation phase to ensure the preservation of the people’s will.

With a tone of urgency and resilience, Gaisie emphasized the necessity for vigilance, preparedness, and assertiveness to secure a legitimate victory reflective of the voters’ desires for change. While framing his directives as a caution rather than a prophecy, he underscored the importance of maintaining uncompromising standards, spiritual fortitude, and extreme diligence in navigating the electoral landscape leading up to the imminent polls.

Through hashtags and direct calls to specific political figures like Zenator Rawlings, Gaisie portrayed a sense of urgency and anticipation towards a perceived significant win for the NDC, urging the party and its supporters to remain steadfast, vigilant, and resolute in their pursuit of electoral success.

As his transition from religious ministry to a political advisor unfolds, Nigel Gaisie’s involvement with the NDC seemingly signals a novel role in shaping the party’s strategies and approaches as they navigate the complex terrain of Ghanaian politics, reiterating the interconnectedness of faith, activism, and governance within the broader societal fabric.

Read Nigel Gaisie’s full post On Facebook:

“NDC**The Ghana election will be fought at the polling stations and in the invisible world of data transmission. If your team does not secure the flow of information between polling centers and the collation platforms, there is a high risk that these channels could be intercepted. They would likely tamper with results as they are transmitted from collation centers, creating discrepancies that might favor your opponents or introduce confusion.

This vulnerability in the result collation process will rob you of a legitimate victory if exploitation is not countered. It is not only about voting and a good campaign that matters but how these votes are transmitted and counted to the electoral Commision’s strong room. If the vulnerability isn’t countered, you may fight a battle you have already won, only to lose in the final tally.

Now is the time to act…

Tighten the security around your result transmission processes, ensuring data cannot be intercepted or altered.

Monitor all collation platforms closely for inconsistencies or anomalies.

Prepare your agents and volunteers to detect and report irregularities swiftly during collation.

Your vigilance in this area will determine whether the people’s will is preserved or distorted. Refusal to take action decisively will lead to an outcome that does not reflect the true voice of the Ghanaians crying for CHANGE..N.B (This js not a prophecy but a CAUTION)… A friend of mine from a deep source of security intelligence sent me this to share*…..NO COMPROMISE, NO DOUBLE STADARDS AND REJOICING BEFORE THE FINAL BALL IN THE NET*….AGREESIVENESS ,SPIRITUALITY AND EXTEME VIGILANCE ***….#44DAYSMOREFORCHANGE#ISTILLSEEAMASSIVEWINFORTHENATIONALDEMOCRATICECONGRESSZenatorRawlingsSITUPPLEASE*…PNG.”

By Nii Ocansey