ICUMS System Is Down… Restoration In Progress

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, a crucial player in the country’s trade facilitation services, has encountered disruptive technical difficulties with its Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) this afternoon. In an official communication to stakeholders, the company acknowledged the system outage and provided reassurance that efforts are underway to resolve the issue promptly.

In the statement addressed to valued stakeholders, Ghana Link informed that their technical team is currently engaged in resolving the technical challenges affecting the ICUMS system.

They expressed confidence in a swift restoration of the system to full functionality to minimize disruptions to trade and related operations.

“Valued Stakeholder, ICUMS SYSTEM SERVICE DISRUPTION This afternoon, we started experiencing technical difficulties with the ICUMS system. Our technical team is working diligently to resolve the issue, and we expect the system to be fully operational within the shortest possible time,” the communication stated.

The company encouraged stakeholders encountering any queries or apprehensions regarding the service disruption to reach out to the support team.

They extended apologies for any inconveniences caused by the technical glitch and vowed to promptly inform stakeholders upon the complete restoration of the service.

By Nii Ocansey