8-Year-Old Girl Loses Life In Tricycle Accident

A devastating accident occurred on Saturday, October 19, in Hiawuanwu, Ejura/Sekyedumase, Ashanti Region, claiming the life of 8-year-old Musharafat Awudu.

The incident happened when a tricycle, locally known as ‘Aboboyaa,’ carrying over 20 people, overturned on its way to a National Democratic Congress (NDC) political rally.

According to eyewitnesses, the tricycle’s rider lost control while attempting to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming motorcycle.

The tricycle veered off the road, flipped over, and threw passengers to the ground.

Musharafat Awudu was found unresponsive and rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Several others sustained injuries and received treatment at the same facility.

The accident occurred shortly after Sammy Gyamfi, NDC’s National Communications Officer, concluded a campaign tour in the area.

Kwa-Sam Samuel, Deputy Secretary of the NDC in the Ejura/Sekyedumase Constituency, expressed the party’s sorrow and pledged cooperation with the police investigation.

Samuel emphasized that the victims were party faithful and family members who wanted to join the rally.

He highlighted the negligence of parents in allowing minors to join the campaign train, stressing that this incident serves as an eye-opener for all political parties to reassess their campaign transportation strategies.

Investigation Underway

The police have launched an investigation into the accident, and the NDC has promised full cooperation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe