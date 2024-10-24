Idris Elba To Relocate To Africa to Boost Film Industry

Idris Elba

British actor Idris Elba has announced plans to move to Africa within the next decade to support the continent’s growing film industry.

In an interview with the BBC, the 52-year-old star, known for roles in The Wire and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, shared his vision of developing Africa’s film sector, citing the need for Africans to take control of their own narratives.

Elba, whose parents are from Ghana and Sierra Leone, is behind two major film studio projects—one in Zanzibar and another in Accra, Ghana.

He emphasized that to effectively contribute to the industry, he would need to live on the continent. “I think [I’ll move] in the next five, 10 years, God willing. I need to be in-country, on the continent,” he said.

Aiming to live in various cities like Accra, Freetown, and Zanzibar, Elba hopes to encourage a deeper understanding of Africa’s diverse cultures through film.

He stressed the importance of Africans being involved in all aspects of filmmaking, from production to distribution.

Elba has recognized the talent within Africa’s film industry but noted challenges, including lack of facilities.

He called for governments to help create an enabling environment to support storytelling, describing the industry as a powerful tool for shaping global perceptions of Africa.